 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders' Kamlesh Nagarkoti Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna Named His Replacement

Updated: 14 April 2018 13:22 IST

The Under-19 pace bowling sensation Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury.

Indian Premier League 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR shelled out Rs 3.2 crore to secure the services of Kamlesh Nagarkoti at this year's auction. © Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dealt a major blow in the early stages of their IPL 2018 campaign as their Under-19 pace bowling sensation Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the tournament with a foot injury. The 18-year-old has been replaced by Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna. According to several media reports, Nagarkoti had picked up the injury before the start of the tournament as the franchise made Prasidh play in two practice matches. Prasidh made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2015, picking up a five-for against Bangladesh A in Mysore. The right-arm pacer has featured in 19 List A games, picking up 33 wickets. He was recently a part of Karnataka's campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 

KKR shelled out Rs 3.2 crore to secure the services of Nagarkoti at this year's mega-auction. The franchise lost their star bowler in the form of Mitchell Starc, who was ruled out with a tibial bone stress. 

Their another lead pacer, Mitchell Johnson, had to sit out of their game against Chennai Super Kings, with a niggle and now they look almost depleted as become their bowling resources are concerned.

With all these injury concerns and R Vinay Kumar's dreadful form, the two-time champions will hope that the young pacers in Tom Curran and Shivam Mavi will step up and play the role of the teams' strike bowler.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get back to the winning ways when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League game at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Kamlesh Nagarkoti Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mitchell Johnson had to sit out of their game against Chennai Super Kings
  • Nagarkoti had picked up the injury before the start of the tournament
  • The franchise made Prasidh play in two practice matches.
Related Articles
Kamlesh Nagarkoti Opens Up About Under-19 Team
Kamlesh Nagarkoti Opens Up About Under-19 Team's Rapport With Rahul Dravid
Happy For Boys As They Get To Wear World Cup Winner
Happy For Boys As They Get To Wear World Cup Winner's Medal: Rahul Dravid
ICC Under 19 World Cup: The IPL Connect For World Champions
ICC Under 19 World Cup: The IPL Connect For World Champions
ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India On The Verge Of History Ahead Of Clash With Australia
ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India On The Verge Of History Ahead Of Clash With Australia
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.