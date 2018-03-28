 
Indian Premier League 2018

Ball-Tampering Scandal: BCCI Bars David Warner And Steve Smith From IPL 2018

Updated: 28 March 2018 15:26 IST

The Indian cricket board announced its decision after Cricket Australia banned Warner and Smith for a year for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal.

BCCI barred Steve Smith and David Warner from IPL 2018 over ball-tampering row. © AFP

Board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday barred Australian cricketers David Warner and Steven Smith from participating in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to news agency PTI. The Indian cricket board announced its decision after Cricket Australia banned Warner and Smith from playing cricket for their country for 12 months for their involvement into ball-tampering scandal. Cricket Australia also banned Cameron Bancroft for nine months.
 
"The franchises will get replacements for the players as they (David Warner and Steve Smith) will not be allowed to play this year", IPL Commissioner Rajiv Shukla told reporters.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Wednesday took cognizance of the developments in the ball tampering incident involving Cricket Australia contracted cricketers - Mr Steve Smith, Mr David Warner and Mr Cameron Bancroft," the BCCI release said.

"The CoA, in consultation with BCCI Acting President Mr CK Khanna, IPL Chairman Mr Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Hon. Secretary Mr Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Mr Smith and Mr Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018," the release said.

"The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and Match Officials. The concerned IPL franchises will be allowed replacement players," it said.

Earlier in the day, Warner stepped down as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for the IPL 2018.
 
Warner had previously led Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016 while ending up as the highest run-getter in the 2015 and 2017 editions of the cash-rich tournament.
 
Smith was also replaced as Rajasthan Royals captain by Ajinkya Rahane.
 
The controversy surrounding Smith and Warner exploded on day three of the Cape Town Test last week, when Bancroft was caught using yellow tape to alter the condition of the ball before attempting to hide it in down his trousers.
 
Smith took responsibility for Bancroft's actions, admitting the move was planned by the team's "leadership group". He called it "a big mistake"

