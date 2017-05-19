Virender Sehwag Can't Stop Tweeting. Says This While On Movie Date With Wife

Virender Sehwag has made more impact on social media than any of his peers.

There is no denying that former India batsman Virender Sehwag has made more impact on social media than any of his peers. Barring the Gurmehar Kaur episode, Viru has not put a foot wrong on Twitter and Facebook. From taking on trolls to dishing out life tips, Sehwag continues to do it all. He often tweets about his personal life and his equation with wife Aarti in his inimitable style. Viru was at it again when the duo visited a theater to watch a movie. Unfortunately for Viru, the show timing coincided with the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 1st Qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Known for his unorthodox technique, Viru opted for a similar approach to resolve this mini crisis.

As his wife watched the movie, Sehwag opted to skip it and follow the live stream of the MI vs RPS clash on his phone.

"A happy wife means a happy Life. In a theatre ,watching match as wife watches a movie. Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush," he tweeted.

You can take a man out of cricket, but you can't take cricket out of a man.