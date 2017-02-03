 
Kevin Pietersen Will Not Play IPL 2017, Doesn't Want To Be Away From Home

Updated: 03 February 2017 13:58 IST

Kevin Pietersen will not play the 2017 season of the IPL, citing a busy winter season as a reason for not entering the player auction scheduled for later this month.

Kevin Pietersen will skip the IPL 2017 due to busy winter season © AFP

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will not be available for the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2017, since he does not want to spend his time away from home. The IPL is scheduled to be played from April 5 to May 21.

"FYI - I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too!" Pietersen tweeted on Friday.

Pietersen began his IPL journey with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom he represented in the 2009 and 2010 editions.

Thereafter, he was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2011 and was quite a hit there, scoring 305 runs in eight matches including an unbeaten century.

KP, as he is known, missed out on IPL 2013 due to injury before returning to Delhi Daredevils as captain in 2014.

KP was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2015, but was unavailable to play for the franchise. The year 2016 saw him being added to the Rising Pune Supergiants line-up.

Pietersen has been in the thick of things in the Big Bash League in Australia representing the Melbourne Stars, apart from being a member of the Dhaka Dynamites for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

He was also a part of the St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) before opting out of the 2016 edition of the tournament.

The pugnacious batsman, who has always been in the limelight for his sheer brilliance as a player, as well as his run-ins with cricket authorities, especially the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and its Director, England Cricket, Andrew Strauss, who also happens to be his former Test captain.

