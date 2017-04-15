IPL Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored his 27th half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on his return but his teammates could not add to the tally and the home team only ended up with 142/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Mumbai Indians chased down the target with four wickets and seven balls to spare (SCORECARD).

Kieron Pollard scored a brilliant 70 and was well assisted by Krunal Pandya to take the visiting team home.

When and Where to Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

(RCB) Vs (MI) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (9.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.