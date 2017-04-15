IPL Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored his 27th half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on his return but his teammates could not add to the tally and the home team only ended up with 142/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Mumbai Indians chased down the target with four wickets and seven balls to spare (SCORECARD).
Kieron Pollard scored a brilliant 70 and was well assisted by Krunal Pandya to take the visiting team home.
Right, then. That's it from us for this game. Mumbai grab another victory and keep moving from strength to strength, whereas Bangalore suffer another setback. Plenty to work on for them. But right now, we have another match coming up for you. Gujarat vs Pune is about to start shortly, so don't go anywhere. Tune in for that.
Man of the Match, Kieron Pollard thanks his wife first up for her support as she's been sick in the last couple of months. Says these are the kind of situations where champions are made and you want to come out on top. Mentions he played to his strengths and hit his shots naturally. Credits Krunal Pandya for coming in and playing with so much maturity. Adds that he planned to see Tymal Mills out as he's got a lot of variations and just wanted to keep the scoreboard ticking so that he could make a charge towards the end. Further adds that there is good team spirit within the side and they want to keep the good momentum going from hereon.
Not such a merry comeback for Virat Kohli. He made an instant impact in his return game and scored a half century, but the rest of the batting line-up just succumbed to Mumbai's bowling attack and didn't end up posting a good score. They started off excellently with the ball too as Samuel Badree took a hat-trick in the Powerplay, but Pollard and Krunal's heroics proved to be too much for them.
A roaring comeback from Mumbai! They bounced back into this game from the jaws of defeat and stormed to victory out of nowhere. After being reduced to 33/5 in 8 overs, seemed all was lost for the visiting side. But Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya took it upon themselves to shoulder the responsibility and they played beautifully. Stitched a huge 93-run stand at a brisk rate, that too when under pressure and it took Mumbai to safer shores. Pollard departed after completing his fifty but he did his job, the Pandya brothers just had to add the finishing touches to grab the victory.
6
Tymal Mills to Hardik Pandya
SIX! HARDIK SEALS IT IN STYLE! Fuller ball around off, he clears his front leg and clobbers it over wide long on for a big maximum. The Pandya brothers have finished things off well for their side. What a run chase! Especially after being blown away in the Powerplay. MUMBAI WIN BY 4 WICKETS.
0
Tymal Mills to Hardik Pandya
Back of a length on middle, worked off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
1
wd
Tymal Mills to Hardik Pandya
Spears it well down the leg side, that's a big wide. Mumbai are just 4 away.
0
Tymal Mills to Hardik Pandya
Shortish outside off, no pace on it and Hardik is beaten on the cut.
1
Tymal Mills to Krunal Pandya
Slower ball on a shortish on middle, Krunal swivels and pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
4
Tymal Mills to Krunal Pandya
FOUR! IN THE GAP! Shortish around middle, Krunal swivels and pulls it aerially over mid-wicket. Was uppish but he chose the spot well. Chahal in the deep makes a sliding stop but seems to have hurt himself near the groin in the process.