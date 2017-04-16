 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Updated: 16 April 2017 22:01 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 17th T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
IPL Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli will play his second game of season 10. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted Rising Pune Supergiant (RSP) to 161 for eight at the end of 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi started off the innings with some powerful hitting but Pune could not keep up with the fast run rate. After removing Rahane and Tripathi in quick succession, Steve Smith and Mahendra Singh Dhoni built a 50-run partnership, but as soon as Dhoni and Steve started firing, RCB yet again chipped in with quick wickets. The Pune lower order batsmen failed to perform again and left the team hanging with a low total. Courtesy of Manoj Tiwary's last over hitting, Pune managed to put up a respectable total on board. 

For Pune, Tripathi scored the highest with 31 runs and for Royal Challengers Bangalore Adam Milne and Sreenath Aravind both got two wickets each. It will be interesting to see how fast Royal Challengers Bangalore score the runs to earn the winning points and improve their run rate. While, RPS are bottom of the table, RCB are third from bottom. One of the two sides will return to winning ways after today's match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

(RCB) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: RCB vs RPS

  • Last 10 updates
  • 2nd Innings
  • Refresh
9.6
1

Daniel Christian to AB de Villiers

1 run.

9.5
0

Daniel Christian to AB de Villiers

No run.

9.4
0

Daniel Christian to AB de Villiers

No run.

9.3
1

Daniel Christian to Kedar Jadhav

Length delivery outside off, Jadhav dances down and glides it to third man for a single.

9.2
1
lb

Daniel Christian to AB de Villiers

Leg bye! De Villiers makes room, Christian follows him with an angling in length delivery, AB looks to play it on the leg side but misses and gets it off the pads behind square on the leg side. A leg bye is taken.

9.1
1

Daniel Christian to Kedar Jadhav

Length delivery, angling in, Jadhav tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.

!

Daniel Christian comes back on.

8.6
1

Imran Tahir to Kedar Jadhav

Served around middle and leg, clipped in front of square on the leg side for a single.

8.5
1

Imran Tahir to AB de Villiers

On leg, spinning away, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

8.4
6

Imran Tahir to AB de Villiers

SIX! Nailed it! Tossed up outside off, de Villiers makes room, gets down on one knee and clobbers it over long off for a maximum. That's a superb inside out shot.

load more
Topics : Live Score Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising Pune Supergiant Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RPS: Bangalore Lose Virat Kohli, Mandeep Singh In Chase Of 162 Vs Pune
IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs RPS: Bangalore Lose Virat Kohli, Mandeep Singh In Chase Of 162 Vs Pune
IPL Highlights, MI vs GL: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard Help Mumbai Beat Gujarat By 6 Wickets
IPL Highlights, MI vs GL: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard Help Mumbai Beat Gujarat By 6 Wickets
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions
IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.