IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted Rising Pune Supergiant (RSP) to 161 for eight at the end of 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi started off the innings with some powerful hitting but Pune could not keep up with the fast run rate. After removing Rahane and Tripathi in quick succession, Steve Smith and Mahendra Singh Dhoni built a 50-run partnership, but as soon as Dhoni and Steve started firing, RCB yet again chipped in with quick wickets. The Pune lower order batsmen failed to perform again and left the team hanging with a low total. Courtesy of Manoj Tiwary's last over hitting, Pune managed to put up a respectable total on board.

For Pune, Tripathi scored the highest with 31 runs and for Royal Challengers Bangalore Adam Milne and Sreenath Aravind both got two wickets each. It will be interesting to see how fast Royal Challengers Bangalore score the runs to earn the winning points and improve their run rate. While, RPS are bottom of the table, RCB are third from bottom. One of the two sides will return to winning ways after today's match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

(RCB) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.