IPL Live Score, RCB vs DD: Bangalore And Delhi Seek To Outshine Each Other

Updated: 08 April 2017 17:48 IST

IPL Live score, RCB vs DD: Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get back to winning ways after losing their first encounter, while Delhi Daredevils have a lot on their plate in terms of picking the right side and start the tournament on a winning note.

IPL Live Score, RCB vs DD: Delhi would start their campaign against Bangalore © BCCI

Having lost the first game comprehensively against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their act together and come up with a better all-round performance when they take on Delhi Daredevils at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. Delhi, on the other hand, would look to get off to a winning start and hope that things go their way this season after a poor outing in the last couple of years. Bangalore will miss the services of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for the first couple of matches and the stand-in captain Shane Watson will have his work cut out when his side takes on Delhi. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live cricket score and updates of RCB vs DD in Pune.

Delhi will be banking on experienced international all-rounders like Corey Anderson of New Zealand and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews to fill the void left by Duminy's absence but to find a replacement for De Kock would be much harder. The bowling line up looks a lot more settled with Zaheer Khan leading the way along with India seamer Mohammed Shami.

Bangalore will be relying a lot on their openers Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh to get them off to a good start. Watson would play a key role in the middle of the innings to keep things rolling for the home side and with the likes of Tymal Mills and Yuzvendra Chahal in the team, the bowling looks a lot more competitive than what it was in the previous seasons. Travis Head and Kedhar Jadhav will only go to bolster their batting line-up which looks a bit depleted in the absence of Kohli and de Villiers.

 

