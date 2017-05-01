 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: 01 May 2017 17:53 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 38th T20 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

IPL live score: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 162 for eight at the end of 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday. After Virat Kohli departed for 20, AB de Villiers hit some lusty blows before falling for 43. It was Pawan Negi and Kedar Jadhav who provided a late flourish for the hosts as they brought up a 50-plus partnership. (Live Scorecard

However, Mitchell McClenaghan had other plans. He halted Bangalore's charge in the last over by taking wickets of successive balls before Parthiv Patel ran out Sreenath Aravind to complete a team hat-trick. He was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, ending with figures of 3/34. Can Mumbai Indians keep their winning momentum? Let's wait and find out.

When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

(MI) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (10.30 GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: MI vs RCB

  • Last 10 updates
  • 2nd Innings
  • Refresh
3.5
1

Aniket Choudhary to Jos Buttler

Good length outside off, tapped towards point for a single. Head could not collect the ball in time and hence the run was possible.

3.4
0

Aniket Choudhary to Jos Buttler

Good bouncer! Choudhary surprises Buttler with a sharp bouncer on middle and leg. Jos looks to pull it at first but then gets out of the way to avoid it.

3.3
0

Aniket Choudhary to Jos Buttler

On the pads, tucked towards short fine leg by Buttler.

3.2
2

Aniket Choudhary to Jos Buttler

Lands it outside off on a fuller length, Buttler pushes it down the ground past the non-striker. Chahal stops the ball near the fence and keeps them to two.

3.1
1

Aniket Choudhary to Nitish Rana

Back of a length outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.

!

Aniket Choudhary returns for a bowl.

2.6
4

Adam Milne to Jos Buttler

FOUR! Superb timing! Slower fuller one outside off, Buttler stands tall and caresses it through covers for a boundary. Extra cover fielder de Villiers dived to his left but could not stop the ball from going through. 17 runs off the over.

2.5
1

Adam Milne to Nitish Rana

Works it through mid-wicket for a single.

2.4
2

Adam Milne to Nitish Rana

Good length on the stumps, Rana is early into his tuck. The ball lobs just wide of the square leg fielder running back. He does not get to the ball in time. Bangalore need to make most of this chances. Two runs taken.

2.4
1
wd

Adam Milne to Nitish Rana

WIDE! Slants it down the leg side for a wide.

