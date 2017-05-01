IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 162 for eight at the end of 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday. After Virat Kohli departed for 20, AB de Villiers hit some lusty blows before falling for 43. It was Pawan Negi and Kedar Jadhav who provided a late flourish for the hosts as they brought up a 50-plus partnership. (Live Scorecard)

However, Mitchell McClenaghan had other plans. He halted Bangalore's charge in the last over by taking wickets of successive balls before Parthiv Patel ran out Sreenath Aravind to complete a team hat-trick. He was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, ending with figures of 3/34. Can Mumbai Indians keep their winning momentum? Let's wait and find out.

