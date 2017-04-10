IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL Live Score: Shane Watson is leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the absence of Virat Kohli. © AFP
The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are hosting the Royal Challengers Bangalore at their adopted home ground of Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday evening. It will be a crucial match for both the teams. The hosts won the only match they have played so far in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they eased past Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by six wickets on April 8. The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each. They started on a poor note by losing to defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, but came back well to defeat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs at home on Saturday. (Live scorecard)
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
IPL Live Score: KXIP vs RCB
After registering an imposing win over Pune in their last encounter, Punjab will be high on morale when they lock horns with Bangalore at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore for Match 8 of the Indian T20 League 2017. Glenn Maxwell, the newly appointed skipper was in the thick of the action as he led his team from the front, both with his captaincy and then with his scintillating batting. The hosts trusted the local Indian bowlers and they delivered the goods too. Their top order however looks a bit thin when compared with other teams but then they have a middle order (comprising of Maxwell, Miller and Stoinis) which is second to none. Punjab have battled for consistency over the years and they would be looking to achieve that in order to succeed this season. Bangalore, on the flip side, managed to defend a total at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium which in itself is a big achievement and given their bowling standards, it was nothing short of a miracle for their fans. If the visitors continue to march along in the same way with the ball, they will become a potent unit as the tournament progresses once the star batsmen get fit. Speaking of the star players, we are not yet sure whether Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will be available for this match. In their absence, Kedar Jadhav has shown willingness to take the responsibility and it's high time that the likes of Chris Gayle and Shane Watson also start to contribute to the scoreboard in the way they are known to. Punjab edge out Bangalore in the head-to-head battle, leading 10-8 and it shows there isn't much to choose between the two sides. Expect a cracking contest!