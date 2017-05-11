IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have yet another must-win situation when they meet table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. The Punjab outfit found a lifeline when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were found wanting in a match on Tuesday, when some fine bowling by the KXIP medium-pacers and spinners got them two vital points after the batsmen had left them with a moderate target to defend. However, the celebrations were muted as KXIP are in a situation where they have to beat MI as well.
KXIP were not too impressive with the bat once again, though skipper Glenn Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha did provide them with some crucial runs before Rahul Tewatia came in at the lower end to use the long handle effectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
It was Tewatia's leg-spin that proved to be the turning point as KKR, looking all set to romp into the play-offs after Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn carted them around initially, suddenly lost two crucial wickets and could not recover. Mumbai, on the other hand, went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad, but that doesn't affect their fate since they have already qualified for the knockout stage. However, they surely would be careful about how they fare since losing, like winning, can become a habit.
When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
(MI) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: MI vs KXIP
0
Lasith Malinga to Wriddhiman Saha
No run.
0
Lasith Malinga to Wriddhiman Saha
No run.
4
Lasith Malinga to Wriddhiman Saha
FOUR! Back of a length delivery, angling in, Saha drags his pull past short fine leg for a boundary.
4
Lasith Malinga to Wriddhiman Saha
FOUR! Slower one around off, Saha goes inside out. Lofts it over covers for a boundary. Punjab are cruising at the moment.
1
wd
Lasith Malinga to Wriddhiman Saha
Wide! Length delivery, angling down leg. Saha looks to flick it away but misses. Parthiv collects the ball and appeals but the umpire spreads his arms to signal a wide.
1
Lasith Malinga to Martin Guptill
Low full toss outside off, driven towards sweeper cover for a single.
Another Free Hit to come!
7
nb
Lasith Malinga to Martin Guptill
SIX! This time Guptill gets all behind it! Full around off, Guptill smokes it over long off for the first maximum of the match. And it's a no ball as well as Malinga overstepped there. Another Free Hit coming up!
2
Lasith Malinga to Martin Guptill
Full on middle, Guptill lots it through the line. Fails to time it well but has enough on it to clear the infield. Sharma from mid off chases it and looks to sweep the ball in but ends up scooping it onto the ropes. Luckily, the ball doesn't reach the fence and Pollard mops it up. A couple is taken.
Lasith Malinga called on for a bowl.