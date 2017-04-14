IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Kohli Returns For Bangalore As Mumbai Elect To Bowl

IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Bangalore take on Mumbai in a crucial tie

Two losses out of three matches have set the alarm bells ringing in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ranks, and they would be mighty pleased to see their captain Virat Kohli returning to action after the fairly log layover for his shoulder injury. A home match against Mumbai Indians would be an ideal platform for the captain to get a feel of things and try to get RCB back on the rails. Mumbai on the other hand, are upbeat after two consecutive wins, including an easy one over Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard)

15:51 IST: Shane Watson who had captained the RCB side in absence of Kohli has been dropped.

15:44 IST: A pumped up Royal Challengers Bangalore warming up before taking on Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

15:42 IST: For RCB Chris Gayle comes back in the squad, for MI Tim Southee comes in for Lasith Malinga.

15:40 IST: Here are the playing XIs for both teams.

15:37 IST: It will be interesting to see Royal Challengers Bangalore bounce back into their rhythm as Kohli comes back in the playing eleven.

15:36 IST: RCB skipper warming up before the crucial match against Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru.

15:32 IST: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl.

15:31 IST: Toss time!!

15:28 IST: Hello and weclome to the live blog of the match between RCB and MI. Huge news for the Bengaluru fans is that captain and leader Virat Kohli finally returns.

Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the 3rd Test against Australia in Ranchi and he has been missing in action ever since.

However, the Delhi batsman has been declared fit on Thursday by the BCCI Medical Team.

Kohli, who had dropped hints of making a return after posting a video on his Instagram account of his gym session on April 11, did some fielding drills during the team's net session on Wednesday.

Last year, Kohli had scored a staggering 973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries to guide RCB to the finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and he would look to improve Bangalore's current sixth place standing on the points table.