IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR: Punjab Lose Three Early Wickets In Crucial Tie vs Kolkata

IPL Live Cricket Score: KXIP vs KKR - Kolkata go in as favorites vs Punjab at Mohali.

IPL Live Cricket Score: KXIP vs KKR - Kolkata go in as favorites vs Punjab at Mohali. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be looking to seal off their position among the top two teams in the Play-offs when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an away match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 on Tuesday. With 16 points from 12 matches, KKR are as good as in the knockout stage, but their ambition to be among the top two still needs work. KXIP, on the other hand, would be devastated after losing to Gujarat Lions and now need something akin to a miracle to make it through. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between KXIP vs KKR straight from Mohali, India

20:45 IST: Punjab are 63/3 after 10 overs

20:41 IST: Maxwell gets off the mark with a single. Good over by Woakes. 3 runs and 1 wicket

20:40 IST: Punjab seems to be in trouble losing 3 early wickets. Captain Maxwell comes in. Can he get things going for the home team?

20:37 IST: The first time out is called for

20:36 IST: OUT!! Marsh is bowled by Woakes! He departs for 11 as Punjab are 56/3 (8.3 ovs)

Match 49: WICKET! Shaun Marsh b Chris Woakes 11 (10b). Kings XI Punjab 56/3 (8.3 Ovs). #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/lPrxPAXi6O — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 9, 2017

20:33 IST: Four and four!!! Marsh gets going! De Grandhomme won't be pleased with two back-to-back boundaries

20:30 IST: Good over. Woakes concedes only 4 runs.

20:27 IST: Chris Woakes comes into the attack...

20:26 IST: Punjab are 41/2 at the end of 6 overs

20:25 IST: Out!!! Guptill is given LBW by the umpire as Narine celebrates! The opener departs for 12

20:23 IST: Shaun Marsh in. Punjab need the Marsh-Guptill partnership to work in this crucial tie. Can they do it?

20:19 IST: Out!!! Manan Vohra out! Caught by Uthappa off an Umesh bouncer. Vohra departs for 25. Punjab are 39/1 (4.5 ovs)

20:18 IST: Four again! Vohra times it well and the ball goes towards the boundary

20:17 IST: Four! Beautiful shot by Vohra has he picks up a slow delivery off Umesh

20:15 IST: Big appeal for LBW from Narine but umpire doesn't budge. Guptill survives. Punjab are 28/0 after 4 overs

20:14 IST: Four and four! Vohra slams two back-to-back boundaries off Sunil Narine

20:10 IST: Umesh is back and gives away 8 runs in the third over. Punjab are 19/0

20:07 IST: De Grandhomme gives away only 3 runs. Good over

20:06 IST: Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack

20:04 IST: That's the end of the first over and Punjab are 8/0. Good start. Punjab have to win their three remaining matches to keep themselves in the running for a Play-off berth

20:03 IST: Four!! A nudge again from Guptill and the ball goes for a boundary. That's the first four of the evening

20:01 IST: Just a nudge from Guptill and the ball goes deep. Punjab take two runs

20:00 IST: And let's play!

19:58 IST: The players come on to the field. Martin Guptill and Manan Vohra to open for Punjab. Umesh Yadav has the new ball.

19:34 IST: Punjab make four changes. Swapnil Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra and Matt Henry come in. For Kolkata, Robin Uthappa is back while Kuldeep Yadav in for Piyush Chawla

19:30 IST: Kolkata win toss and elect to bowl.

19:28 IST: KXIP are without Hashim Amla and David Miller. They've left for national duty.

19:27 IST: We are minutes away from the toss... stay tuned

19:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Kolkata Knight Riders-Kings XI Punjab match from Mohali.