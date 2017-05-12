IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs RPS: Rishabh Pant Departs After Fifty Stand With Karun Nair vs Pune

IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs RPS: Delhi will take on Pune at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 is now at a stage where the teams aiming for the Play-offs need to ensure that they do not miss out on any points against the sides that have already lost out on the race for the knockout stage. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) is now at such a stage where they are in a contest with three other teams to seal one of the four knockout spots and the points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) could be crucial on Friday. With seven wins out of their last eight games, RPS have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians (MI). (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

20:51 IST: Ten over gone, Delhi stand at 85 for three.

20:45 IST: Wicket! Trying one to many, Zampa deceives Pant with a flat and quicker one as he pulls it straight to Dan Christian on the boundary ropes. Delhi 83 for three.

20:44 IST: Six! Short from Zampa and Pant clobbers it for a maximum.

20:42 IST: Four! First ball after strategic time-out, Pant pulls the short ball from Zampa for a boundary.

20:40 IST: After eight overs, Delhi stand at 73 for two.

20:39 IST: Four! Wide from Dan Christian and Karun nair cuts it beautifully for a boundary.

20:34 IST: Four! Outside off, Nair cuts Zampa with authority for a boundary.

20:31 IST: At the end of the powerplay, Delhi stand at 54 for two.

20:30 IST: Four! On the pads again to Pant and he sees the ball off for a boundary.

20:28 IST: Four!! Thakur straying on the pads, Pants guides the ball for a boundary.

20:27 IST: Four! Pant joins Nair, slams Shardul Thakur straight down the ground.

20:25 IST: Back-to-back boundaries from Nair off Ben Stokes to finish the over.

20:22 IST: Four! Nair at it again, this times welcomes Ben Stokes with a boundary. Using the pace of the ball, plays the ball late between short third man and point.

20:21 IST: Good over for Delhi, score 15 runs off Sundar.

20:20 IST: Six! Short from Sundar, Pant dispatches the bal lon the leg side for the first maximum.

20:19 IST: Second boundary of the over! Tossed up delivery from Sundar, Nair heaves it over the in-field for a four.

20:18 IST: Four! Nair welcomes Washington Sundar with a boundary on the leg side. Down on one knee. Nair goes across the stumps and sweeps the spinner.

20:17 IST: Another tidy over from Unadkat, concedes two runs and takes a wicket.

20:10 IST: OUT!!! Poor shot selection from Shreyas Iyer. Flashes away from the body with no feet movement to a back of a length delivery outside off and gets a thick outside edge. Delhi lose another wicket.

20:07 IST: Brilliant first over from Unadkat, after the first over, Delhi stand at three runs for one wicket.

20:05 IST: Run-out! Karun Nair tucks the ball, calls for a run, Samson responds, Ben Stokes collects the ball and hits the stumps directly, Samson takes a long walk back to the pavilion.

20:00 IST: First ball from Unadkat, good shape, Samson trying to drive misses the ball.

19:59 IST: Jaydev Unadkat leading the bowling attack for Pune.

19:58 IST: Karun Nair and Sanju Samson opening the batting for Delhi Daredevils.

19:36 IST: Playing XI for Rising Pune Supergiant

RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith (C), B Stokes, M Dhoni (W), M Tiwary, D Christian, W Sundar, S Thakur, A Zampa, J Unadkat #DDvRPS — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 12, 2017

19:35 IST: Playing XI for Delhi Daredevils

DD XI: K Nair, S Samson, R Pant (W), S Iyer, M Samuels, C Anderson, P Cummins, S Nadeem, A Mishra, M Shami, Z Khan (C) #DDvRPS — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 12, 2017

19:34 IST: Team Changes -- For Delhi, Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Carlos Brathwaite. For Pune, Imran Tahir makes way for Adam Zampa.

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan wins toss, opts to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant.

19:25 IST: It's toss time!

There is a possibility that RPS will be already in the Play-offs before they take on Daredevils, provided Kings XI Punjab lose to Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

However, the Pune side can't be hoping for help from the other sides and would be keen to snare their own points and advance. They look good to get there since it is all clicking for them at the right time.

As for DD, all they can play for is pride and personal landmarks, as the young batsmen would like to press their cases for future leagues as well as the Indian team.