Injured Virat Kohli May Miss Start Of IPL 2017

Updated: 29 March 2017 12:39 IST

India's firebrand skipper Virat Kohli may miss the start of the lucrative Indian Premier League T20 tournament as he races against time to recover from a shoulder injury.

India's firebrand skipper Virat Kohli may miss the start of the lucrative Indian Premier League T20 tournament as he races against time to recover from a shoulder injury. Kohli, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, hurt his right shoulder while diving to stop a boundary during the drawn third Test against Australia in Ranchi. He sat out the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala which India won by eight wickets to seal the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

"It's still a few weeks to go before I can be 100 percent on the field," Kohli, who managed only 46 runs in the series, told the post-match press conference.

"But these things happen in your career. Got to take it in my stride and move forward."

Kohli, 28, said his shoulder was taking a while to heal because it was not a simple stress injury but an impact injury.

The IPL starts on April 5, with Bangalore playing defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener.

