BCCI Officials Don't Need COA Approval to Call SGM: Vinod Rai

In a significant statement, the head of Committee of Administrators (COA) Vinod Rai on Thursday made it clear that the BCCI officials don't need their approval to convene a Special General Meeting (SGM).

"They (BCCI) don't need COA approval to call Special General Meeting (SGM) but yes they have to keep us in the loop. Also the decisions taken at SGM do not need any ratification of COA per se but if there is any deviation from SC diktat, the COA steps in," former CAG Rai answered a PTI query after IPL Governing Council meeting.

Asked if the SGM will be held as per schedule on April 9, Rai said that no decision has been taken in this regard.

It was Rajeev Shukla who chaired the GC meeting and Rai said that he continues to remain the IPL chairman.

"Mr Shukla is not disqualified as per Supreme Court order. Also the earlier governing council exists. It was Mr Shukla who chaired the meeting," Rai clarified.

When a scribe asked Rai if he anticipated a walk out by few officials from the meeting as reported by media, he simply laughed and replied:"It's all in the mind of the media."

Shukla also said that no bitterness was felt during the meeting.

"The discussions with the COA happened in cordial atmosphere. We all want IPL 10 to be successful. We have taken a host of decisions for this edition of IPL. Mumbai gets a play off as their last year's play off was shifted due to draught," he said.

Among the IPL GC members, PV Shetty, Sourav Ganguly, CK Khanna, Aniruddh Chaudhary were present in person. Amitabh Chaudhary attended via tele conference while Jyotiraditya Scindia didn't show up. MP Pandove is disqualified from GC as he is above 70 years.

Shukla also informed that five legends of Indian cricket will be felicitated on the day of IPL opening ceremony.

"They are Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman," he said.

Another key decisions which was taken was that a one time ex-gratia payment to former women India international will be presented at each individual player's home IPL venue.

"Diana (Edulji) made a request that players who are getting one time benefit should be paid at their respective IPL centres during the match," an IPL GC member said.

In fact, the same member, who met Vinod Rai for the first time, said that every member was impressed with Mr Rai's observation.

"He was telling us that CoA's responsibility is to hand over the Board to the elected office bearers as quickly as possible. He was very cordial and open to our point of view," the official said.