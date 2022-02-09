India did produce a complete performance in all three departments of the first ODI against West Indies but a couple of issues still continue to pose questions on their supremacy in white-ball cricket. Apart from the lack of a consistent performer in the middle-order, India have been struggling to find an extra bowling option who can give four-five overs when needed in an ODI. Unlike past teams, none of the current Indian top five batters are known for rolling their arms over. Suryakumar Yadav, whom India are trying to build as a finisher in white-ball cricket, said he is ready to put his hand up for a few overs whenever the team requires.

"Yes (I can contribute with the ball), whenever I will get an opportunity, I will bowl and I have been regularly bowling in the nets, whenever they feel they (team management) feel, they can use me, always available," said Suryakumar in a virtual press conference on the eve of the second ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

As far as Suryakumar's bowling credentials are concerned, he has 24 first-class wickets to his name while he has sneered six each in domestic one-dayers and T20s.

The right-hander who scored an unbeaten 34 and helped reach the paltry 177-run target with ease, refused to divulge any detail on team combination with KL Rahul back in the side after missing the first game.

"This is a wrong department; you have asked a question to the wrong person (laughs). They (KL Rahul and Mayank) were seen in training and I am sure they coming back into the squad after quarantine, it makes our unit stronger and at the end of the day, it is all team management's call, who is going to play and who is not going to play, so but yeah really happy to have them back."