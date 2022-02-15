Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking yet another massive record with Team India all set to take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. He is just 73 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in men's T20 internationals. With 3,227 runs to his name so far in the shortest format, Kohli will look to overtake New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, who has amassed 3,299 runs so far.

The 33-year-old has experienced a challenging six months or so, which saw him relinquish his T20I captaincy which was followed by the decision to step down as Test skipper a few months later. In between, Kohli was also replaced as ODI and T20I captain by Rohit Sharma.

The prolific right-hander did not have a good time with the bat in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies which India won 3-0. Kohli managed to score only 26 runs in the three matches.

The former India captain will have an opportunity to set the record straight when the T20I series begins day after.

Also, the duo of Virat and Rohit is 58 runs away from completing 1000 runs as a pair in T20Is.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, India will play Sri Lanka in three T20Is, followed by two Tests.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

As per the initial schedule, India and Sri Lanka were slated to play two Tests, followed by three T20Is, starting February 25.

However, the Test series will be preceded by the T20I games.

The first T20I will be played in Lucknow on February 24 while the second and third ODI will be played in Dharamshala on February 26 and 27, respectively.

Meanwhile, the first Test will be played in Mohali from March 4-8 while the second and final Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12-16, and will be a Day/Night affair.