The Indian cricket team had its full extensive training in Ahmedabad on Friday ahead of the first ODI against West Indies on February 6. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures on Twitter where players like Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur and others were seen during their training sessions wearing big smiles on their faces. The BCCI shared the images with a caption that said: "#TeamIndia begin preps in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. #INDvWI."

#TeamIndia begin preps in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI series against West Indies.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/aYTd1QuexB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2022

The Indian team will be aiming for redemption after losing the ODI series against South Africa 3-0. They were also beaten in the Test series 1-2 despite winning the opening match.

The ODI team will be led by regular skipper Rohit Sharma after recovering from injury. KL Rahul was the captain during India's poor showing against the Proteas in ODIs.

All eyes are also expected to be on Kohli, who is yet to score a century since 2019 in any format.

Kohli did look in good touch in South Africa where he ended as the fifth highest run-scorer in the series with 116 runs in three matches at an average of 38.66.

However, India were jolted with a Covid outbreak where four players - openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and net bowler Navdeep Saini - all tested positive.

Three support staff members were also tested Covid positive and went into isolation before the start of West Indies series. Mayank Agarwal was subsequently added to India's squad.