Rishabh Pant on Friday laid the foundation of India's series-clinching win over the West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pant, who failed to impress in the first T20I, scored an unbeaten 52 off just 28 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter struck seven boundaries and a six, which has caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity. On the first ball of the 19th over of India's innings, Pant hammered Jason Holder for a massive six over deep square leg.

His shot reminded the commentator of former India captain MS Dhoni's helicopter shot.

"Shades of MSD. The helicopter shot," the commentator was heard saying.

Fifties from Pant, Virat Kohli (52) and a 33-run cameo from Venkatesh Iyer took India to a total of 186 for 5.

India were earlier rocked by the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan before Suryakumar Yadav also failed to continue his rich vein of form.

For the West Indies, Roston Chase took three wickets while Sheldon Cottrell and Romario Shephard picked up a wicket each.

Chasing a target of 187, West Indies were 59 for two at one stage after Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi had taken a wicket each for the hosts.

However, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell took them close to the finishing line. Powell remained unbeaten on 68 off 36 balls while Pooran was dismissed on 62.

In the end, West Indies fell short by 8 runs and conceded the series.

The visitors will now look to salvage some pride in third and final T20I on Sunday.

Earlier, the Windies were clean swept 0-3 in the ODI series.