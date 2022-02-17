Ravi Bishnoi had a debut to remember in the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The young leg-spinner was adjudged Player of the Match for picking up two wickets for only 17 runs in his 4 overs, which helped India restrict West Indies to 157 for 7 batting first on a surface where the ball was stopping a bit. In reply, captain Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock of 40 off just 19 balls and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Venkatesh Iyer (24*) held their nerves towards the end to take India to a comfortable six-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After the match, Bishnoi, in a chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, revealed how former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid's "welcome" had made him feel good when he was nervous upon entering the Indian dressing room for the first.

"From nerve & verve to a dream #TeamIndia debut! In his maiden Chahal TV appearance, @bishnoi0056 shares his emotions with @yuzi_chahal after India's win in the st @Paytm #INDvWI T20I," BCCI captioned the video.

"Everyone has a dream of playing for India. I was excited and nervous when I came to the practice as there are so many seniors but I felt really good when Rahul (Dravid) sir welcomed me. I enjoyed myself with my seniors during the practice sessions. I have to learn a lot and I will strive to do my best for the team," Bishnoi said in the episode of 'Chahal TV'.

The leg-spinner who dismissed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in one over, had got his India cap from Yuzvendra Chahal.

"When I was presented with my debut cap, I felt really good. I received the cap from Yuzvendra Chahal so it was more special. I got the opportunity so I tried my best to do well for the side. The planning was to bowl on right line and length, the plan was not to give the batters much room," he added.

India will be playing West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Kolkata on Friday and Bishnoi would be hoping to continue the good work.