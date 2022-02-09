India managed to score a below par 237/9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat by West Indies' stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran in the 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India were rocked early as captain Rohit Sharma was sent back in the third over itself. The experiment to open the innings with Rishabh Pant also failed as he departed for a slow 18. Virat Kohli's wretched run continued with another dismissal after being set in the middle.

The three quick wickets left India reeling at 43/3 and that brought the duo of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. Both batters mixed caution with aggression and eventually opened up against the Windies spinners to repair the innings.

But just when it looked like the duo will kick on and take India to a big total, an unfortunate incident led to KL Rahul's dismissal. Batting on 48, Rahul pushed the ball in the deep through the covers. The duo ran the first run and while coming back for the second Rahul stuttered in the middle of the pitch for a second and that eventually led to his run out.

Watch video of KL Rahul run out vs West Indies in 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad

Both the batters looked at each other and it was difficult to understand who was at fault as it seemed like Suryakumar Yadav had responded to Rahul's call for a second as it was Rahul who was running to the danger end.

Speaking on the run out on Cricbuzz, former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock said it was a bit bizarre.

Promoted

"A bit of a bizarre run out. Normally in those situations you just touch and move and once you are charging to the end the ball is going, you just put your head down and keep going even if the other guy stutters, you have to make sure you make your ground. So, he will be disappointed with that," Pollock said.

Rahul was dismissed for 49. Suryakumar went on to score a half century but his dismissal for 64 too the wind out of India's sails. A cameo from Deepak Hooda helped India post 237 eventually.