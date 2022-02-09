IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul, who had missed the previous match due to personal reasons is likely to return to the Indian XI for the second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. But the problem for the Indian team management is, where will Rahul bat? His preferred slot is at the top of the order but Ishan Kishan did well with captain Rohit Sharma in the first ODI. If Rahul does bat in the middle-order then it will mean debutant Deepak Hooda who made a valuable contribution to India's six-wicket win a couple of days ago, will have to make way. India's bowling unit functioned like a well-oiled machine but it will be difficult to keep the likes of Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav away from the playing XI for long. West Indies, on other hand, will look to bounce back and stay alive in the three-match series.

Here Are The Live Score Updates Of 2nd ODI Between India And West Indies, Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad