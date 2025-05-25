Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Urvil Patel and Devon Conway have put CSK on top, putting GT pacers under the pump in Ahmedabad. This comes after Prasidh Krishna dismissed in-form CSK opener Ayush Mhatre after the teenager had give his side a blistering start. Mhatre, who had slammed Arshad Khan for 32 runs in the 2nd over, was dismissed for 34 (17) in the 4th over. Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against GT in both teams' final league match of IPL 2025, on Sunday. Hosts GT are aiming to seal top spot in the IPL 2025 points table with a win. (Live Scorecard)
Gujarat Titans XI vs CSK: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna.
Chennai Super Kings XI vs GT: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad.
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:
GT vs CSK LIVE: Chennai are flying!
Urvil takes aerial route! Finishes the over with a boundary to spoil Sai's figures. Both Urvil and Conway on the charge now. GT have had now answers to their onslaught so far. And Gill rings another change. Rashid Khan is into the attack
CSK: 91/1 (9)
GT vs CSK LIVE: Played fine!
Two in a row! Identical deliveries, gets same treatment. Too short from Coetzee and Urvil plays this late to guide it fine. No chance for the man running in from deep square leg. Urvil really picking up the pace now
GT: 82/` (7)
GT vs CSK LIVE: Flicked away!
Flicked fine! Conway looking in great touch. In the slot, wide outside leg. Conway just picks this up and guides it towards deep fine leg. Rashid Khan has no chance of cutting this one out
CSK: 64/1 (5.5)
GT vs CSK LIVE: Siraj is not happy!
Unnecessary throw from Gill! Sai Kishore also makes a meal of the slide and concedes another extra run. Urvil and Conway steal a couple of extras. Siraj not happy with that effort from Sai Kishore.
CSK: 56/1 (4.5)
GT vs CSK LIVE: Prasidh strikes!
Mhatre skies it and Prasidh gets the breakthrough! This went up really high. Siraj settles underneath it and takes a fine catch leaping backwards. Gill races to him for a hug and pat on the back. Not an easy catch, especially when you're not wearing the shades.
CSK: 44/1 (3.4)
GT vs CSK LIVE: Conway finds the gap!
Good length ball outside off and Conway leans into the pitch and punches this into the gap. Excellent cover drive from the Kiwi. Two boundaries for him in this over. CSK are flying, and GT are under pressure early
CSK: 44/0 (2.5)
GT vs CSK LIVE: 28 RUNS IN 1 OVER!
MHATRE ON FIRE! 6. 6. 4. 4. 6. Ridiculous hitting. He has slammed Arshad Khan for 28 runs in a single over! Carnage from the 17-year-old, who is showing his hitting prowess here. CSK are up and running, pressure on GT!
CSK 34/0 (2)
GT vs CSK LIVE: SIX! SIX!
Two maximums in a row! Great shot by Ayush Mhatre. Arshad into the attack, Mhatre rocks back and sends it over long-on. Next ball is a superb hit once again, same area, for 6 more! Mhatre is in the mood now.
CSK 20/0 (1.3)
GT vs CSK LIVE: FOUR!
Down the ground! Ayush Mhatre gets off the mark with a boundary! A tidy over apart from that from Siraj. Only 6 runs from the first. CSK will be hoping for a fast start in the powerplay, having decided to bat first.
CSK 6/0 (1)
GT vs CSK LIVE: Here come the openers!
Mhatre and Conway come out to open for CSK. Mohammed Siraj has taken the new ball. Proceedings start off with a dot ball.
CSK 0/0 (0.1)
GT vs CSK LIVE: Can Mhatre fire again?
17-year-old Ayush Mhatre has starred this season with some speculative knocks, and he once again has the chance to do something special. He will be opening with Devon Conway, and the Kiwi will be hoping to end on a high.
GT vs CSK LIVE: No Ashwin!
A notable absentee from the CSK lineup is R Ashwin. At 38 years old, Ashwin hasn't enjoyed a great season for his home franchise. Having cost them Rs 9.75 crore in the mega auction, there is a chance Ashwin could be released, and as such, may have played his final match for CSK.
GT vs CSK LIVE: GT Playing XI
Expect Sai Sudharsan to come on when GT bat.
GT vs CSK LIVE: CSK Playing XI
No Ashwin! Expect Pathirana to come in as the impact player.
GT vs CSK LIVE: MS Dhoni speaks on his future
MS Dhoni was asked by Ravi Shastri at the toss as to how his body is coping, and here's what he said: "My body is surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintainance. It is the last stage of my career. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket."
GT vs CSK LIVE: CSK WIN TOSS
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bat first! So we will see the men in yellow batting first. Dhoni says that it looks like a good wicket, and the fact that it is an afternoon game helps the decision to bat.
GT vs CSK LIVE: Moments away from toss!
We are just a few minutes away from toss time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill will be leading GT, while MS Dhoni is set to captain CSK for the final time this season, and possibly ever, should he retire or Ruturaj Gaikwad take over again next season.
GT vs CSK LIVE: Last game for Ashwin, Conway?
Today could mark the last CSK match for two of their best players over the years: R Ashwin and Devon Conway. Ashwin is the third-highest wicket-taker in CSK history, while Conway's consistency was a huge factor in them winning the IPL title in 2023.
GT vs CSK LIVE: Rare loss for GT
Gujarat Titans suffered only their fourth defeat of IPL 2025 in their previous match, and their second in the last 5 matches. It was rare off day for the GT bowling, as they conceded 235 against LSG. They'll be hoping to win today and ensure their good form heading into the playoffs.
GT vs CSK LIVE: CSK's young guns
Be it Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj or Urvil Patel, CSK's youngsters have certainly made a mark in the second half of IPL 2025. Yes, the wins have continued to elude them by and large. However, the youngsters have stepped up in different games and shown that they can be trusted for the future.
GT vs CSK LIVE: CSK Predicted XI
Here's Chennai Super Kings' probable XII vs GT: Ayush Mhatre, Rachin Ravindra, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c/wk), R Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.
CSK could go unchanged, but Rachin Ravindra may come in for the out-of-form Devon Conway.
GT vs CSK LIVE: GT Predicted XI
Here's Gujarat Titans' probable XII vs CSK: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharshan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
No changes expected for GT.
GT vs CSK LIVE: Chance for experimentation?
CSK will likely continue to try some of the young guns, like they have done in the second half of the season. The likes of Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis have been hugely impressive, not to forget Anshul Kamboj or Urvil Patel.
For GT, however, with the top two at stake, there is little scope of resting their best XI.
GT vs CSK LIVE: The Orange Cap race
GT openers B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been the class of the field when it comes to batters in IPL 2025. Both are runaway leaders in the Orange Cap race, with 638 and 636 runs respectively. Who will take the decisive lead heading into the playoffs?
GT vs CSK LIVE: GT racing for top-two
Gujarat Titans are racing to finish in the top two, in order to get the Qualifier 1 spot, which gives you the chance to qualify for the final even if you lose the first playoff match. A win will seal it for GT, but if they lose, they'll need to hope that other results go their way.
GT vs CSK LIVE: 30 minutes to toss!
We are just half an hour away from toss time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT and CSK are squaring off in what is the final league match of the season. Intrigue surrounds both captains -- Shubman Gill and MS Dhoni -- for different reasons.
GT vs CSK LIVE: India Test squad announced
Yesterday was a big day. Not only was Gill named as India's Test captain, but the Test squad for the upcoming five-Test tour of England was also announced. Here are the GT and CSK players who made the cut:
GT: Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Siraj, Prasidh, Washington
CSK: Jadeja
GT vs CSK LIVE: Last league match
This is the final league match for both GT and CSK, and their fortunes couldn't be any more different. Gujarat are eyeing top spot, while CSK are all but confirmed of finishing rock bottom for the first time in their history.
GT vs CSK LIVE: Why Dhoni is the reason for worry
Gujarat is dressed up in yellow as MS Dhoni comes to town, but there will be a slight fear in the minds of fans. At the age of 43, Dhoni's cricket future remains uncertain, and today could end up being his last-ever match should he choose to retire after IPL 2025.
GT vs CSK LIVE: Big day for Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill will be leading his franchise for the first time since being confirmed the new Test captain of Team India. A big moment for him, and he has the chance to make it sweeter by guiding GT to the top of the IPL 2025 points table.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live:
Fans are gathering in huge numbers outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There's just 'Yellow' wherever one can see. GT might be playing at home but Dhoni's fans have taken over the Motera.
IPL 2025 Live: MS Dhoni's Swansong vs Gujarat Titan's No. 1 Pursuit
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. India's newly-appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill, would look to wrap up the league stage with a win, which would also take his team to the No. 1 spot in the points table. For Chennai, finishing at the bottom of the points table is all but confirmed, though the team would want to bid potential farewell to the 'Thala' MS Dhoni with a win.