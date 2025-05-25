Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates, IPL 2025: The finalists of IPL 2024 -- Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad -- are set to face each other for the second time in the ongoing season. When they met last time, KKR had registered an 80-run win over SRH. Both the sides are now eliminated from the tournament and this battle will clearly be the one for their pride. The sides would need a victory from the game only to make sure they end the season with smiling faces. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates Of SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025 match -
SRH vs KKR Live: Venkatesh Iyer - Biggest flop for KKR!
The biggest flop for KKR has been their Rs 23.75 crore call back of Venkatesh Iyer. 142 runs in 11 matches and if one removes 60 scored in a single game, then the MP cricketer's tally would be a mere 82 runs from 10 games. Add to it, he doesn't even bowl now and owners Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Mehta can't be faulted if they have some tough questions from CEO Venky Mysore on Iyer's exorbitant price tag. There is a tendency for a lot of teams to hide behind the veneer of "auction dynamic", a term used to justify illogical buys. Iyer's purchase fits in that category.
SRH vs KKR Live: Both teams aim to end with a win!
This game is a dead rubber that won't stop the two teams from trying to win one last time and finishing on a happy note before the mandarins of both teams go back to the drawing board and take stock of what all went wrong during the season.
SRH vs KKR Live: SRH must be happy with the pitch!
SunRisers Hyderabad would like to finish this season on a winning note and their formidable batting line-up comprising Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma would like to feast on a batting paradise at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. Head has had a poor season and he too would love to end it on the positive note with an impactful knock.
SRH vs KKR Live: SRH are the favourites!
SRH will start as favourites, having thrashed a fancied RCB by 42 runs on Friday night and will be more than game-ready unlike KKR, which last took the field against CSK on May 7 at the Eden Gardens. SRH's batting seems to be getting back the touch of how they started the season before the firepower fading away.
SRH vs KKR Live: Cricket is a great leveller!
Kolkata Knight Riders will have little motivation left when they take on another ousted outfit Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league game in Delhi. Call it irony, when KKR and SRH played their last match of the 2024 IPL, it was the grand finale where Shreyas Iyer's team had trumped Pat Cummins' men in a one-sided match. On Sunday however, both sides will only have bragging rights there for the taking with at best a sixth place finish in the offing. Cricket is such a great leveller!
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.