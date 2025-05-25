Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates, IPL 2025: The finalists of IPL 2024 -- Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad -- are set to face each other for the second time in the ongoing season. When they met last time, KKR had registered an 80-run win over SRH. Both the sides are now eliminated from the tournament and this battle will clearly be the one for their pride. The sides would need a victory from the game only to make sure they end the season with smiling faces. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates Of SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025 match -