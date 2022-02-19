With Team India set to face West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the cusp of achieving a massive T20I record. Chahal is just one wicket away from surpassing pacer Jasprit Bumrah as India's leading wicket-taker in the format. Chahal and Bumrah are tied on 66 wickets each, but the former has played 52 matches so far as compared to the latter's 55. Chahal will aim to overtake Bumrah in the elite list. Meanwhile, Chahal took just one wicket on Friday as India defeated West Indies by 8 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Virat Kohli (52) and Rishabh Pant (52*) slammed fifties as India went on to post a total of 186 for 5 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 187, West Indies were restricted to 178 for three despite half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (62) and Rovman Powell (68).

Having already won the ODI series 3-0, India will now also look to register a clean sweep over the Windies in the T20I series.

After the conclusion of the ongoing series, India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is, followed by two Tests.

The BCCI on Saturday also announced India's squad for the T20I and Test series against the Lankans.

India's T20I squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah(VC), Avesh Khan.

India Test squad for SL series:Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC).