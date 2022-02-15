Ahead of the first T20I against the West Indies on Wednesday, India captain Rohit Sharma came out in support of Virat Kohli when asked about his recent inconsistent performances. In a pre-match virtual press conference on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma was quizzed if Virat Kohli was in the right "mental space" but the Indian skipper was having none of it.

"If you guys can keep quiet for a while, I think he'll be alright. We don't need to do too much talking from your side, then everything will be taken care of. He is in a great mental space from whatever I see of him. He has been part of this international team for more than a decade. If someone has spent that much time in international cricket, they know how to handle the pressure situations, the environment, everything. It all starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quite for a bit, then everything will fall into place," Rohit said during a pre-match press-conference on Tuesday.

India face West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday, February 16. India whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the ODI series last week and will look stamp their authority in the T20I series.

On Monday, the BCCI announced that Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a left hamstring muscle strain. Kuldeep will replace him in the squad.

The first T20I will be played on Wednesday while the second and third ODI will be played on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

All three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.