Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan were added to India's squad for Sunday's 1st ODI vs West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India's squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday," the BCCI stated in a press release.

Squad for the 1st ODI:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.

More to follow...