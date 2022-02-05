On the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that he will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan. Ahead of the start of the series, seven members of the Indian team, including four players -- Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Navdeep Saini and Ruturaj Gaikwad -- had tested positive for COVID-19. Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan were added to India's ODI squad for the three-match series, starting Sunday, February 6.

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me," Rohit was quoted as saying by news agency PTI during a pre-match press conference.

"Mayank was added in the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings.

"Unless there's an injury as we have a training today and there is nothing of that sort," he added.

The ODI series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad without any spectators.

The second and third ODI will be played on February 9 and 11, respectively.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (available for 2nd ODI), Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

