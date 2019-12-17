Manish Pandey may currently be warming the bench for India, but he has kept up his sharpness on the field as displayed in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ahead of India's must-win second ODI against West Indies in Vizag, the BCCI tweeted a video of Manish Pandey in a high-intensity fielding practice session. "What happens when @im_manishpandey, one of the best fielders of #TeamIndia gets into a high-intensity session with our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar," the BCCI tweeted along with the video.

The video is a montage of Pandey taking catches on the boundary rope and practicing catches and throws from inside the circle.

Watch the video here:

What happens when @im_manishpandey, one of the best fielders of #TeamIndia gets into a high-intensity session with our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar.... pic.twitter.com/rRvEM8ZU6G — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2019

Pandey is known for his athleticism and brilliance on the field. In one instance in the video, he had to move back to take a catch, and having caught the ball, he throws it up before stepping outside the boundary ropes and comes back in to complete the catch.

While Pandey has taken more stunning catches in actual games, the brilliant bit of fielding was still a treat to watch.

The video also shows Pandey pulling off some very accurate throws at the stumps from within the circle.

Twitter users were left impressed by the video and even urged for Manish Pandey's inclusion in the second ODI in Vizag on Wednesday.

"One of the best out fielders in world cricket and best batsmen in domestic cricket. Still you keep him out of playing 11," a user tweeted.

"Please consider Manish Will be in playing 11," another wrote.

"Give him one chance in next odi against West Indies," another user tweeted.

Manish Pandey got married earlier this month to actor Ashrita Shetty. He also led Karnataka to glory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.