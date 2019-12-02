Manish Pandey Marries Actress Ashrita Shetty In Mumbai

Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey got married to actress Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai on Monday, just a day after he led Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. SunRisers Hyderabad, who Manish Pandey represents in the Indian Premier League (IPL), tweeted their wishes for the explosive batsman with the caption "Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita." The wedding caps off a good year for the 30-year-old, who captained Karnataka to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and their second consecutive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Ashrita Shetty, who made her screen debut in 2012, has appeared in five films in her career.

Pandey led from the front in the Syed Mushtaq Ali final on Sunday in Lucknow, scoring an unbeaten 45-ball 60 as Karnataka made 180. They were in for a scare, with Tamil Nadu nearly completing the chase, but they held their nerves and came out winners by just one run.

Pandey, who is in India's squad for their upcoming T20I series against West Indies, said after the match: "looking forward to the India series, but tomorrow a big series to come... I'm getting married tomorrow."

While fans congratulated the batsman, he was also praised by many on Twitter for his dedication to play a final on one night and get married the next day in a different city.

Manish Pandey has represented India in 23 ODIs and 32 T20Is.