"Will Dive Six Times In An Over": Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Commitment To Team India

Virat Kohli's shot-making is one of the most pleasing sights on a cricket field but besides playing eye-catching strokes, the Indian captain puts in the hard yards with his running between the wickets. The 29-year-old is one of the best judge of a run and one of the quickest between the wickets. On Wednesday, Kohli smashed the Windies bowlers to all parts of Vizag en route his record-breaking knock. Despite reaching his 37th century , Kohli's hunger for runs didn't diminish and while trying to reach 150, with a quick single, he dove full length to complete the run.

It went on to prove Kohli's unflinching commitment to the Indian team and his hunger to score as many runs as possible.

"It is a great honour to represent my country. Even after 10 years, I don't feel I am entitled to anything here. You still have to work hard for every run you score at the international level for your country. If I have to dive six times in an over, I will do it for the team. That is my duty and that is why I am selected to play for my country and that is a part of my job," Virat Kohli said in an interview to BCCI.TV.

"It is not about doing anyone a favour or not showing anyone you are committed. It is purely about gaining an extra run for your team. The focus has to be that precise and that much finer at that moment. You have to push for that extra run rather than thinking I am tired or mentally not there. That's my only intent to do things that my team needs all the time and helping the team in any way possible," he added.

During the second ODI against the Windies, Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli broke the record of compatriot and batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the 10,000-run milestone in 259 innings. The Indian captain took only 205, becoming the 13th cricketer to reach 10,000 runs.

Kohli, however, said milestones and records had little meaning in his life but to serve him a reminder as to how far he had come.

"These things do not matter much, but to understand you have come this far in your career, playing for 10 years, is something quite special to me. I love the sport so much and you want to play it more and more, and that for me is the most important thing," said the Indian run-machine.