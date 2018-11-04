 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Virat Kohli Can Break All Batting Records If He Plays Till 40, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 04 November 2018 21:19 IST

In the current calendar year, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in ODIs.

Virat Kohli will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday. © AFP

Virat Kohli had made quite a name for himself when he led Team India to victory in the U-19 World Cup back in 2008. In no time, his batting skills were compared to the all-time greats, with most legends of the game keep praising his prolific skills with the bat. Virat Kohli recently became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) runs, and he also leads the list of highest run scorers in the year 2018 in the 50-over format. After all, he has amassed 1,202 runs from 14 matches at a staggering average of 133.55.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar recently lauded the Indian cricket team captain, and pointed out that no record is safe with the way Virat Kohli is batting.

Gavaskar said that if Kohli plays till the age of 40, he can break all the batting records in all three formats of the game.

"No record is safe the way Virat Kohli is batting, all batting records can be broken -- most runs, most centuries, all these records can go to Virat Kohli because his fitness is also excellent," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

"When a player is that fit, he can play not only for 5-7 years but 10 more years. Like Sachin played till the age of 40, if Kohli also plays till that age, I feel Test records, one-day records, all cricket records will go under the name of Virat," the former Indian batsman added.

Kohli, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday, averages 54.57 in the longest format of the game, 59.83 in ODIs and 48.88 in T20Is.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
