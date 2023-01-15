Unarguably one of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli scaled yet another milestone in his illustrious cricketing career as he crossed the 62-run mark in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday. With this knock against the Lankans, Kohli left the great Mahela Jayawardene behind in the list of batters with the most runs in the ODI format. Kohli now slots in at no. 5 spot, with Jayawardene dropping to 6th.

Kohli started the match needing 63 runs to leave behind Jayawardene. The Indian batting superstar stood at 12,588 runs while the Sri Lankan great had 12650 runs under his belt.

The list is led by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18426 runs to his name in the format. The likes of Kumar Sangakkara (14234 runs), Ricky Ponting (13704 runs), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13430 runs) are ahead of Kohli at present.

Earlier in the series, Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred as he brought up the triple-digit score in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka. It was the second successive one-day century for Kohli, having scored 113 against the Bangla Tigers in the 3rd ODI of that series.

Kohli would hope to reach another hundred against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. If he manages to do so, it would be his 21st hundred at home in the 50-over format when it comes to international cricket. In the process, Virat would also score his 10th ODI century against Sri Lanka, more than any other player in the history of the game.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Hockey World Cup: Fans Trickling In For India's Opening Game In Rourkela