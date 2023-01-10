The Indian cricket team management decided to omit two stars - Ishan Kisan and Suryakumar Yadav - from the playing XI of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. While Kishan had scored 210 off 131 balls in India's previous ODi against Bangladesh, Suryakumar had scored 112* in 51 balls against Sri Lanka in the last T20I that the Men in Blue played. Omitting both of them did not go down well with former India player Mohammad Kaif.

"Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI's double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20's centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated. #INDvSL," Kaif tweeted.

Taling about the match, star Indian batter Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century and overall his 73rd in international cricket on Tuesday. The batter accomplished the landmark during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Virat's 45th ODI ton is his 20th ODI ton on home soil. He has equalled the world record of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar of slamming the most tons in his home country. Both batters have 20 hundreds each in home conditions. Virat took only 99 to accomplish this while Sachin did so in 160 innings.

Other than these two, Hashim Amla of South Africa (14 tons in SA in 69 innings) and Ricky Ponting (14 tons in Australia in 151 innings) also are in the list for most ODI tons in home conditions.

In the second ball of the 47th over bowled by pacer Kasun Rajitha, Kohli took a single to bring up yet another hundred, his back-to-back hundred in ODIs. He had scored a ton against Bangladesh last month during the third ODI.

Kohli's latest century came off 80 balls and comprised 10 boundaries and a six. His knock came at a strike rate of 125.00. Virat was dismissed by Rajitha for 113, which came of 87 balls.

