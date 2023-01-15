One-day cricket is the format where Virat Kohli has arguably made the biggest impact with the bat. With 45 centuries already to his name, the batter is already a legend in the game. As the countdown for the 2023 ODI World Cup has begun, there are huge expectations from Virat Kohli to steer India's campaign with the bat. However, with the emergence of attacking batters like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, Gautam Gambhir feels Kohli would have a very important role to play.

Gambhir also asserted the difference in the role of 'anchors' in ODI and T20 cricket. It is the experience of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, according to Gambhir, that makes them incredibly important for the Indian team.

In a chat on Star Sports, Gambhir said: "50 over format is the only format where you need an anchor. You really don't need someone to anchor the innings in T20 cricket. And Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's experience will be very very important."

"If you have all these impact players and you pick them like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, let's not forget that they will be playing their first World Cup and that's why Virat and Rohit's experience will be very very important. Now, it needs to be seen how the whole batting lineup revolves around Virat Kohli or around Rohit Sharma," he added.

To sum up, Gambhir claimed that Kohli will play a very important role in the ODI World Cup.

The 41-year-old said, "I personally feel in this World Cup, Virat Kohli's role is very important."

