Team India had a memorable outing on Sunday as they thrashed Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series by a gigantic margin of 317 runs. With this win, the Rohit Sharma-led side got a 3-0 clean sweep in the series and also registered the biggest win by any team in the 50-over format. Opting to bat first, Team India posted a huge total of 390/5 after Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill smashed 166* and 116 runs respectively. It was Virat's 46th ODI ton while it was the second one for Gill. Later, Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball and scalped four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 73.

After Team India registered a historic win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, people from all walks of life took to Twitter and congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side on achieving such a landmark.

"What absolute dominance by India in the final ODI, and the series! It's wonderful to see Virat Kohli back at his best in white-ball cricket, this unbeaten 166 was special even by his lofty standards. Shubman Gill continues to impress with his poise and pleasing strokeplay," tweeted National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman.

What absolute dominance by India in the final ODI, and the series! It's wonderful to see Virat Kohli back at his best in white-ball cricket, this unbeaten 166 was special even by his lofty standards. Shubman Gill continues to impress with his poise and pleasing strokeplay…cont pic.twitter.com/3zSb5nf7cv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2023

"Total domination! Well played Team India, congratulations on a record breaking win," tweeted former India batter Wasim Jaffer.

Total domination! Well played Team India, congratulations on a record breaking win 🇮🇳 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7WZykJDSgD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2023

"Captain Rohit Sharma kicks off the World Cup year with a 3-0 win," tweeted a fan.

Captain Rohit Sharma kicks off the World Cup year with a 3-0 win. pic.twitter.com/TS6G0Va8Jb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

"Congratulations. Team India won by 371 runs. What a historical win. Great way to finish series 3-0. Looking for next one," tweeted another fan.

Congratulations. Team India won by 371 runs. What a historical win. Great way to finish series 3-0.

Looking for next one.#INDvsSL @BCCI https://t.co/WD0eNv8GXu — Md Wasim Akram (@MdWasim08394174) January 15, 2023

"So it has begun, largest margin of victory - 317 runs … Rewritten…… and Revenge Taken… Records books will be rewritten!!! driving a Ferrari to overtake most 100s in ODIs record… #viratkholi #GOAT Others are far behind…" wrote a fan.

So it has begun, largest margin of victory - 317 runs … Rewritten…… and Revenge Taken… Records books will be rewritten!!! #INDvsSL @imVkohli driving a Ferrari to overtake most 100s in ODIs record… #viratkholi #GOAT Others are far behind… — Anant Aggarwal | DIGITAL MARKETING EXPERT (@iAnantAggarwal) January 15, 2023

"I believe Kohli can play at his prime level even at the age of 40. It seems like he is getting better than his prime," wrote another fan.

I believe Kohli can play at his prime level even at the age of 40. It seems like he is getting better than his prime.@imVkohli #INDvsSL — Jayes jr. (@jayes_jr_) January 15, 2023

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka succumbed to the high quality fast bowling of Mohammad Siraj who struck four times inside the 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition. Sri Lanka were all out for a meagre 73 in 22 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two teams.

(With PTI Inputs)

