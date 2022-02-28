Team India wrapped up yet another series after beating Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer starred for India with a 45-ball 73 as the hosts chased down a 147-run total with ease. After the match, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal interviewed Shreyas. However, their interview was interrupted by none other than pacer Mohammed Siraj. But, Chahal was having none of it as he trolled Siraj for his new hairdo. A video of the incident was uploaded by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

In the video, Chahal was heard as saying: "Agar aap inke (Siraj) baal dekhenge to aisa lag raha hai ki ghaas ko paani nahi mila hai aur ghaas sookh gayi hai (Translation: If you look at his hair it seems like dry grass, which has not been watered for long.)."

Even Shreyas couldn't control his laughter after the same, as Siraj also congratulated him for his knock.

Watch the video:

Shreyas was named 'Man of the Match' and 'Man of the Series' for his exploits.

This was India's 12th consecutive win in T20Is, which is the joint-highest winning-run by a team in the shortest format, alongside Afghanistan and Romania.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the focus now shifts towards a two-match Test series, starting with the first Test in Mohali from March 4-8.

The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12-16, and it will be a day/night affair.