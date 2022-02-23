All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back in the Indian team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, after an absence of more than two months, which saw him miss the entire tour of South Africa. Jadeja, who was undergoing rehab due to an injury break explained the reason behind his lengthy absence from international cricket in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter as Jadeja joined his teammates in the nets ahead of the T20I series.

"Good to be back in the Indian team and really looking forward to play the T20 series and the Test series. It feels great to be back after 2-2.5 months and get a chance to play for India," Jadeja said in a video tweeted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The southpaw is an integral part of the team across all formats and said that he wanted to undergo the rehabilitation process properly and also said that he had been practising in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"I was very keen to do my rehab properly and also I was working hard on my fitness at NCA. So I am really excited for the upcoming series. I have been practicing in Bangalore, working on my bowling and batting and I was in touch. Today, I felt very good after coming here and doing my first session," he said.

Jadeja is back in the team along with premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for India's recent series against the West Indies.

India would expect the duo to make a significant contribution in the three-match series as they are without the duo of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who have been rested for the T20Is.

India will also miss key players Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar who have both been sidelined due to injuries.