Former India captain Virat Kohli shared a message on Twitter after playing his 100th Test match. Kohli, who became the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the landmark figure of 100 Test matches, shared a brief video on Twitter on Sunday, hours after India thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. "Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support," Kohli wrote in his tweet. "Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches and BCCI. You have made this journey beautiful. Onwards and upwards," read the text in the video.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja stood tall with his all-round brilliance as he complemented his unbeaten 175 with nine wickets in India's innings and 222-run win against a Sri Lankan team that looked anything but Test class in a match that ended inside three days.

After being bowled out for 174 in the first innings, Sri Lanka, who lost 16 wickets on the day, were dismissed for 178 in their second essay.

In the first innings, they were one short of Jadeja's individual score and in the second they were three more, which speaks about their plight.

India lead the two-match series 1-0, and will like to gain full 24 points from the rubber by winning the Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru, starting March 12.

The match as a contest was over on the first day when India scored 357 and then piled on Sri Lanka's misery with Jadeja toying with a depleted bowling attack.

It is after 60 years that an Indian has scored 150 runs and taken five wickets in an innings. Vinoo Mankad, in 1952 against England at Lord's, and Polly Umrigarh in 1962 versus West Indies at Delhi, are the other owners of this rare feat.

If that wasn't enough, India got as many as 16 wickets on the third day to wrap up the match with a cumulative bowling effort of 125 overs across two innings.

Jadeja (175 not out, 5/41 and 4/46) made the match his own while Ravichandran Ashwin (4/47 in 21 overs) also had a satisfying run, replacing Kapil Dev (434 in 131 games) as India's second highest wicket-taker with 436 victims. He is now only behind Anil Kumble's 619 scalps.

(With PTI inputs)