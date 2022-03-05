Virat Kohli received a 'Guard of Honour' from his Indian teammates on Day 2 of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Saturday. The wonderful gesture by the Rohit Sharma-led side was to celebrate Kohli's 100th Test. Just before the start of the third session, Indian players lined up and clapped as Kohli stepped onto the field. He waved with his right hand and briskly made his way into the middle with a big smile on his face. Kohli is only the 12th Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh to get the honour of representing the side for 100 or more times.

Watch: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Give Him 'Guard Of Honour'

Kohli scored 45 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test and he was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8 against Sri Lanka.

Resuming the second session at 468/7, India lost its eighth wicket quite early as Vishwa Fernando sent Jayant Yadav (2) back to the pavilion.

However, Ravindra Jadeja kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. The left-handed batter brought up his 150 in the 123rd over of the innings.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and Rohit Sharma finally declared the innings with the score being 574/8. Sri Lanka was made to bowl 129.2 overs in the first innings.

Along with Jadeja, Mohammed Shami also remained unbeaten on 20.

(With ANI Inputs)