Ravindra Jadeja gave a fine tribute to Shane Warne by a slamming a century a day after the Australia legend died. Jadeja slammed his second Test hundred on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday. Jadeja and Warne go back a long way. The legendary leg-spinner first met the young India all-rounder in 2008 when both were part of the Rajasthan Royals quad for inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Warne was mighty impressed with the 19-year-old Jadeja's skills and started to refer him as “rockstar.” As it turned out, Jadeja played an important role in Warne leading “underdogs” Royals to the IPL title that year, which till date remains their only triumph in the cash-rich league.

Jadeja, who came in to bat at No.7, resumed Day 2 on 45 and played some fantastic shots to reach his century just at the stroke of lunch.

The hundred would be an immense confidence booster for the Saurashtra man, who had missed four Tests this season due to a knee injury.

The left-hander who was “shocked” to know about Warne's death due to a suspected heart attack, had revealed in 2017 that he did not even know what rockstar meant back in 2008.

100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You've made him proud. ❤️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2022

"Then I didn't know what rockstar meant. When I met Shane Warne for the first time, I didn't know he was such a great bowler in Test cricket. He used to call me 'rockstar', and I used to wonder that I don't sing any songs, nor do I do anything that I deserved to be called a rockstar.

"I just asked one of my friends why he is calling me a rockstar. He said that maybe because you put too much of zinc on your face (smiles)...” Jadeja had said.

The all-rounder did his best to make Warne proud. He put on an invaluable 130-run stand with Ashwin (61) for the seventh wicket to put India on complete control of the series opener.