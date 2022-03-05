IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja reached fifty as India got off to a good start. Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will look to stretch India's first innings total past the 400-run mark on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. India were 357 for 6 at stumps on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test. On Day 1, Rishabh Pant scored a whirlwind 96 off just 97 balls after Hanuma Vihari had played a steady knock of 58. Virat Kohli, who is playing in his 100th Test, also looked comfortable during his stay at the crease, before Lasith Embuldeniya castled him on 45. Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, having returned with figures of 2 for 62. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva and Suranga Lakmal also took a wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India XI:Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (goalkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav.

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratna (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nisanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjay de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Niroshan Dikwella (week), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

