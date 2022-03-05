India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Ravindra Jadeja Slams Fifty, India Eye Big Total
IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja reached fifty as India got off to a good start on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja reached fifty as India got off to a good start. Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will look to stretch India's first innings total past the 400-run mark on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. India were 357 for 6 at stumps on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test. On Day 1, Rishabh Pant scored a whirlwind 96 off just 97 balls after Hanuma Vihari had played a steady knock of 58. Virat Kohli, who is playing in his 100th Test, also looked comfortable during his stay at the crease, before Lasith Embuldeniya castled him on 45. Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, having returned with figures of 2 for 62. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva and Suranga Lakmal also took a wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI:Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (goalkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratna (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nisanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjay de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Niroshan Dikwella (week), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
IND vs SL, 1st Test Day 2, Live Score
No run.
First bowling change of the morning! Vishwa Fernando (16-1-69-1) comes to bowl.
Six singles in the over! A fuller delivery on middle and leg. Jadeja works it towards square leg for another single.
Shorter and outside off. Ashwin cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
Another easy single! A fuller delivery, on middle. Jadeja drives it to long on for a single.
On middle and leg. Ashwin goes back and nudges it towards deep square leg for a single.
On the pads of the left-hander from 'round the wicket. Jadeja works it towards square leg for a single. That brings up the 50 run partnership between these two. Both the batters are looking quite comfortable out there.
A flatter delivery on middle. Ashwin works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
This is full and down the leg side. Jadeja looks to flick it but misses. The ball goes through to the keeper, Niroshan Dickwella.
Back of a length, on off. Jadeja goes back and punches it to mid on.
A length delivery, around off. Another good stride forward from Jadeja and a defensive shot towards the off side.
A length delivery angling into middle. Jadeja defends this off the front foot solidly. He is looking quite compact and looks set to get a big one here.
A length delivery from 'round the wicket on off. Jadeja blocks it out.
On a length, around off. Ashwin punches it with nice timing to deep cover for a single.
This is fuller and outside off. Ashwin drives it to deep exra-cover for a single.
An arm delivery this time, darting into leg. Ashwin looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits his pads but it is going down leg.
Shorter and flatter outside off. Ashwin tries to cut it but mistimes it.
Slower in the air, on off. Jadaja drives it to long on for a single.
Fuller on middle this time. Ashwin skips down the track and works it through mid-wicket for three runs as the fielder in the deep cuts it off.
Tossed up nicely on off. Ashwin defends it off the front foot.