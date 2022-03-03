Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be included in India's playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins in Mohali from Friday. India's vice-captain for the series, Jasprit Bumrah, had informed the media during a press conference that Ashwin was "shaping up well" in training and signs are that the off spin wizard will be fit for the match.

"Ashwin is shaping up well. No complaints. He looked good and did everything in training today. Batted, bowled and did fielding. Hopefully, there won't be any issue," Bumrah had told reporters in a virtual interaction ahead of the Test series vs Sri Lanka.

Given Ashwin's fantastic record in home conditions, he will be a certainty if fit. The Chennai-born spinner is on the cusp of a huge milestone and might just be able to accomplish that if he plays in Mohali.

Ashwin has picked up 430 wickets in 84 Tests so far and is just 4 wickets shy of the mark of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, who ended his career with 434 wickets in 131 Tests. Once Ashwin surpasses Kapil, he will become India's second highest wicket taker behind another spin great, Anil Kumble, who finished his decorated career with 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Kapil had gone past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee in 1994 to become the then highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Ashwin is also in line to go past Richard Hadlee (431), Rangana Herath (433) and Dale Steyn (439) and that too is less matches than all these past stars.

Promoted

Ashwin is tipped by many to challenge Muttiah Muralitharan's world record of 800 Test wickets. The Indian has gone past the half-way mark in that quest, and will have to maintain both form and fitness if he has to challenge the likes of Kumble, Anderson, Warne and Muralitharan's records.

Whether or not he achieves all that, Ashwin is destined to go down in history as one of India's biggest match-winners in Test cricket.