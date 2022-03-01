India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been a regular performer in domestic as well as franchise cricket. However, Samson's international career is yet to kickstart properly as he often finds himself in and out of the team. During the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Samson once again got a chance to prove himself with several first team players missing out due to various reasons. While Samson showed glimpses of his talent with knocks of 39 and 18, respectively, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt wasn't really impressed with 27-year-old's performances.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan opening batter said that Samson needs to have bigger impact on the game if he wants to cement his place in the team.

"Sanju Samson played some excellent shots but these knocks of 18, 19, 20 and 30 are not enough. He has definitely got a lot talent but there is lack of output. He will have to improve his output if he wants to make a claim for a spot in the team," said Butt.

Butt also said that Samson needs give more output if he wants to get a longer rope in the team.

Promoted

To back his claim, Butt said that there are so many players who are knocking on the doors of a national call up with their performances.

"There are already a lot players who are knocking on the doors of the Indian team with their performances. If you want to get in the team, you've got to be exceptional. So, it's not about talent, it's about the output," he added.