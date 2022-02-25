After not being at his best against the West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan found his form, scoring a brisk 89 off just 56 balls against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. With his knock, Ishan Kishan surpassed the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni to register the highest score by an Indian stumper in T20Is. His knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes, striking at an average of just under 159.

Ishan, who was dropped earlier on 43, eventually got out on 89 as he missed out on his maiden international century by a whisker.

Ishan and skipper Rohit Sharma had added 111 runs for the first wicket after India were put on to bat first.

Rohit had started cautiously but soon found his rhythm after the powerplay. He scored a 32-ball 44, which took him past Martin Guptill as the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Shreyas Iyer also scored an attacking 57 (28) as India went on to post a total of 199 for two in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka were rocked by the early dismissals of Pathum Nissanka (0) and Kamil Mishara (13) as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice in as many overs to put India in the driving seat.

After that, Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets as regular intervals, which saw them being restricted to a total of 137 for 6.

Charith Asalanka scored a fighting 53 off 47 balls but it wasn't enough on the night for the visitors as India won the match by 62 runs.

India lead the series 1-0 with the second and third T20I set to be played in Dharamsala on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.