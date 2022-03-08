Regarded as one of the best batters of the modern era, former India captain Virat Kohli played his 100th Test last week. He was felicitated by the Indian team with the team also giving him a guard of honour when he walked out to field on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka. The fans at Mohali also cheered for the prolific right-hander whenever they caught a glimpse of throughout the Test match. Kohli too did his bit in reciprocating the love showered on him. He won hearts on social media for his latest gesture towards a specially-abled fan. After the conclusion of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday, the 33-year-old batter gifted his jersey to a fan named Dharamveer Pal, who is unofficially known as the 12th man of Team India.

In a video shared by Dharamveer himself, Kohli can be seen presenting his jersey to him before boarding the team bus in Mohali.

Kohli, who has not scored a century in over two years, could only conjure 45 in his 100th Test as India did not get the chance to bat again.

The first Test in Mohali also saw Kohli completing 8000 runs in Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin then delivered the goods with the ball as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 174 and 178, respectively, and took the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Rohit Sharma, who captained the team for the first time in a Test match, will now look to guide India to a series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in the second and final Test.

The second Test will be a day-night affair, which starts in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 12.