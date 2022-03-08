Virat Kohli achieved a massive landmark last week as he played his 100th Test for Team India during the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. It was a special moment for the former India skipper as he walked out to bat in the first innings. Kohli, who has not scored a century in over two years in any format, though, failed to reach the triple figures as he was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya on a score of 45.

Kohli's fans have been eagerly waiting for him to score his 71st ton in international cricket.

During the ongoing Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi, a fan had a special message to the 33-year-old.

The fan was seen holding a poster of Kohli, urging him to score his 71st century in Pakistan.

"We want your 71st century in Pakistan," the placard read.

Some Virat Kohli fans have made a wish during Rawalpindi Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium #PAKvAUS

With just one day remaining in the match, the Rawalpindi Test is heading for a draw.

At stumps on Day 4, Australia were 449/7, trailing Pakistan by 27 runs.

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne missed out their respective centuries after being dismissed on 97 and 90.

Steve Smith also played a fine knock 78 before he was dismissed by the star of the day, Nauman Ali, who took a four-wicket haul.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted a total of 476//4d, thanks to Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq's marathon knocks of 185 and 157, respectively.