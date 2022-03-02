The India vs Sri Lanka first Test starting on March 4 in Mohali will be a special occasion for Virat Kohli. The former India captain will become only the 12th Indian to play 100 Test matches on Friday. The right-hander, who is currently regarded as one of the best batters going around, has an opportunity to make the occasion even more special. Kohli is only 38 runs away from completing 8000 runs in the longest format of the game. He is set to become only the sixth Indian joining an elite list comprising greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman.

If Kohli manages to score the required 38 runs in India's first innings then he will become the fifth fastest from the country to reach the landmark behind Sachin Tendulkar (154 innings), Rahul Dravid (158 innings) Virender Sehwag (160 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (166 innings). Kohli has so far batted in 168 innings.

The prolific right-hander however is in desperate search of runs. His returns in red-ball cricket for the last couple of years have been the worst in his fairly long career. The last international hundred that he scored was back in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

In the last 5 Tests at home in 2021, Kohli has scored just 208 runs at an average of 26.00 which is lowest in any calendar year at home. Thrice he has been dismissed for a duck in 8 innings. Out of his 8 dismissals in 2021, 75% of them are by a spinner (6/8). Three each by off spinners and left arm spinners.

However, the break that he took from the final T20I against West Indies and the three T20Is against Sri Lanka is likely to freshen up Kohli.

Kohli should take a lot of heart from his performance against Sri Lanka the last time they toured India for a Test series in 2017. He had amassed 610 runs in 3 Tests which includes consecutive double tons (213 at Nagpur and 243 at Delhi). He had also registered three consecutive tons against Sri Lanka.