India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could achieve a huge personal milestone when India face Sri Lanka in the second Test (D/N), starting at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Jadeja, who will be playing his 59th Test for India, is just nine wickets away from completing 250 wickets in the longest format of the game. If Jadeja manages to take nine or more wickets against Sri Lanka in the day-night Test, he will become the 3rd quickest Indian to reach this landmark after Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble.

Jadeja starred with an all-round performance last week as India defeated Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After smashing an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, Jadeja returned figures' of 5/41 and 4/46, respectively.

As a result, Jadeja occupied the top spot in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, ahead of West Indies' Jason Holder.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel, who replaced Kuldeep Yadav in India's squad for the second Test, is also six wickets away from completing 100 scalps in international cricket (36 Tests, 45 ODIs and 13 T20Is).

Axar could replace Jayant Yadav in the Indian team, having impressed massively in his previous Test appearances.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to seal the two-match series, having won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali last week.

India have never lost a home Test against Sri Lanka, and will look to maintain that record and pull off a clean sweep.

The hosts also enjoy a 100 per cent record in home day-night Tests, having won both of their previous pink-ball Tests, against Bangladesh and England, respectively.