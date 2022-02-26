India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase.
... The Chase...
Right then! 184 to win for India. A big total but the batters of India are oozing confidence right now and they will fancy chasing it. Sri Lanka though need to win this to keep the series alive and they need wickets regularly. Stay tuned for the second half of the essay.
Danushka Gunathilaka is up for a chat. He mentions that the conditions were not easy with the bowlers swinging the ball. Although he thinks the things worked out really well for them and back themselves to restrict India.
Apart from the middle phase, India did not enjoy much control. The opening bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave a good start but the opposition survived. The spinners came in and gave the breakthrough and India controlled the middle phase. It looked like they would end on high but the late surge from Nissanka and Shanaka took the game slightly away from them.
Pathum Nissanka held the innings for Sri Lanka. The openers got a good start but after the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka, it was all downhill. Nissanka was watching wickets fall on the other side and then the skipper, Dasun Shanaka pushed on the brakes and provided with a much needed stand. A 58-run parntership helped Nissanka and Shanaka helped post a total of 183.
So, 72 coming off the last 4 overs. Superb end by Sri Lanka and from their skipper, Dasun Shanaka who scored a brilliant 47 off just 19 deliveries. They will be very happy with the way they ended and now the bowlers have a good total to defend.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OH MY GOD! Back-to-back biggies to end the innings. Back of a length, on off. Dasun Shanaka swivels on the back foot and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence. Sri Lanka end their innings at 183/5.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! A full-length ball, wide outside off. Dasun Shanaka reaches out and muscles it over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
19.4 overs (0 Run) The umpire raises his dreaded finger but Dasun Shanaka opts for the review straightaway. A full-length ball, angling down leg. Dasun Shanaka tries to flick it away but misses and gets hit on his pads. Harshal Patel appeals and the umpire agress. Dasun Shanaka takes the review which saves him as the Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing the wickets.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dasun Shanaka is on a roll. Low full toss, on off. Dasun Shanaka gets low and heaves it across the line through square leg for a boundary.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Dasun Shanaka had his blade inside the crease confirms the third umpire. Fuller, on off. Dasun Shanaka drags his sweep to mid-wicket. The batters push hard for two and get two.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Dasun Shanaka riding on his luck at the moment. Runs keep on coming for the visitors. Full length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka fails to get any balde on his attempt. The ball goes off his boot down to third man and into the boundary.
Run out appeal! The batter was well in with a big dive.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, outside off and outside the tramline. Dasun Shanaka tries to chase it but misses. Wide called. Harshal Patel starts the final over with a loosener.
Chamika Karunaratne walks out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Finally Bhuvneshwar Kumar is able to break this stand. A full-length ball, right on the stumps. Pathum Nissanka tries to gets across and scoop it away but misses and gets hit on the pads, right in front of the stumps. Bhuvneshwar Kumar appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in the death.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, outside off. Pathum Nissanka pulls it through mid-wicket for a brace.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Dasun Shanaka pushes it to cover for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller, wide outside off. Dasun Shanaka tries to chase it but misses. The umpire signals a wide, as it is outside the tramline.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! 12 runs come off the first three balls. Back of a length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka stands tall and looks to pull it away. It flies off the top-edge and into the boundary at fine leg.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 150 up for Sri Lanka. This is tremendous hitting. It is raining sixes at the moment. A short ball, outside off, but it is in the slot. Dasun Shanaka powers it over the long on fence.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka stands tall and slaps it over the bowler's head for a brace.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh my word, this is some batting by Pathum Nissanka. Full length down leg. Pathum Nissanka moves across and reverse-sweeps it to third man for a boundary.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Dasun Shanaka pushes it to cover for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and s miss! Dasun Shanaka goes looking for the hills this time. Full length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka gets behind and tries to heave it down the ground but misses it completely.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Jasprit Bumrah fires in a yorker, on off. Pathum Nissanka digs it out for a single.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundary. Jasprit Bumrah misses his line and length completely. It is a full toss, angling down leg. Pathum Nissanka hangs bak and flicks it to fine leg for a boundary.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pathum Nissanka gets cheeky this time. A full-length ball, outside off. Pathum Nissanka gets across the line and scoops it to fine leg for a boundary. Even Rohit Sharma admired this shot.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! A huge over for Sri Lanka, 19 runs off it. Harshal Patel is just shaking his head. He cannot believe it. Full length, on middle. Dasun Shanaka clears his front leg and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. He couldn't have picked this up any better.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on leg. Pathum Nissanka flicks it to square leg for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pathum Nissanka gets it off the top-edge. Well, doesn't really matter how the runs come now. Back of a length, on middle and leg. Pathum Nissanka looks to hook it over. It flies over square leg for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, on top of off, some extra bounce off the deck. Dasun Shanaka gets it out off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THIS IS HUGE! Dasun Shanaka getting into the act now. Full length, outside off. Dasun Shanaka stands tall and smokes it over the cover fence for a maximum.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka stands tall and pulls it towards mid-wicket. They take one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on the stumps. Dasun Shanaka defends it out solidly. 8 runs off it. Sri Lanka such overs to end their innings on a good note.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Nissanka pushes it to cover for one.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Pathum Nissanka is in his rhythm. Short and outside off. Pathum Nissanka hangs back and punches it through cover for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Dasun Shanaka cuts it to cover for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle and leg. The ball turns in. Pathum Nissanka stays back and pulls it to the leg side for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads. Dasun Shanaka flicks it to deep square leg for one.
